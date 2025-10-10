Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Breezy, dry Friday in Twin Cities before rain returns Sunday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Friday will be a classic fall day in the Twin Cities with sunshine, a light northwest breeze and comfortable highs in the 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain is likely on Sunday, heaviest across western Minnesota and with lighter amounts in the metro.

Monday will be cooler and breezy behind the front, with drying skies by afternoon.

Temperatures are set to rebound into the 70s by the middle of next week as another warm pattern builds in.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue