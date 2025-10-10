Breezy, dry Friday in Twin Cities before rain returns Sunday

Friday will be a classic fall day in the Twin Cities with sunshine, a light northwest breeze and comfortable highs in the 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain is likely on Sunday, heaviest across western Minnesota and with lighter amounts in the metro.

Monday will be cooler and breezy behind the front, with drying skies by afternoon.

Temperatures are set to rebound into the 70s by the middle of next week as another warm pattern builds in.