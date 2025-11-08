Minnesota set for coldest weather so far this season; flurries for some

A passing clipper system will reinforce the cold and even bring some snow chances for southern Minnesota on Saturday morning.

The snow is most likely to fall near the Interstate 90 corridor. Accumulations, if any, will be minor, with just a few rogue flurries possible for the Twin Cities.

Temperatures stay in the 30s on Saturday with wind chills making it feel more like the 20s.

Sunday will be even colder and windier, with morning lows in the 20s and highs barely above freezing. Wind chills will stay in the teens for most of the day with gusts near 30 mph.

It's possible a few — albeit non-impactful — snow showers try to pop-up across the Arrowhead and western Wisconsin, but most models show that east of the metro.

Monday will still be cold, but not as windy as the metro begins to rebound with highs back in the mid-upper 30s.

Overall, next week looks quieter with some sunshine and temps closer to average in the mid-to-upper 40s starting Tuesday.