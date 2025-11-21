Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sunshine returns to Twin Cities Friday ahead of mild weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Skies brighten as cooler air settles in on Friday in the Twin Cities. Morning lows fall into the 20s, but the afternoon rebounds into the mid 40s.

The weekend will feature quiet, mild conditions with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and plenty of dry time for outdoor plans.

A system slides in to start the week with rain chances and a colder push behind it.

Much colder air settles in by Thanksgiving, with highs in the 20s and 30s and only low chances for any light precipitation.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue