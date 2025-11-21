Sunshine returns to Twin Cities Friday ahead of mild weekend

Skies brighten as cooler air settles in on Friday in the Twin Cities. Morning lows fall into the 20s, but the afternoon rebounds into the mid 40s.

The weekend will feature quiet, mild conditions with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and plenty of dry time for outdoor plans.

A system slides in to start the week with rain chances and a colder push behind it.

Much colder air settles in by Thanksgiving, with highs in the 20s and 30s and only low chances for any light precipitation.