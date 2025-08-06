Watch CBS News
Early rain Wednesday in Twin Cities, then heat and humidity begin to build

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 6, 2025
A line of weakened storms will move through Minnesota early Wednesday, leading to a wet morning commute for many.

After the morning round, the Twin Cities will get some dry time before the storm threat returns in the evening.

WCCO

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Wednesday, but the heat and humidity will gradually increase through the end of the week. By Friday, temperatures could reach the 90s.

Our next storm chance arrives Friday evening into Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Next week will start out dry and pleasant.

