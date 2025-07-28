Watch CBS News
More storms possible in Minnesota Monday as cleanup from Sunday's severe weather continues

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 28, 2025
After storms on Sunday left thousands of Minnesotans without power and flooded roads, more severe weather is possible on Monday.

Before the storms arrive, it will be a hot, humid day, with heat indices in the triple digits across southern Minnesota. A heat advisory will be in effect there from noon to 8 p.m. While the Twin Cities aren't included in the advisory, temperatures will approach 90 degrees.

Strong to severe storms arrive out west in the afternoon, with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes all possible. Localized flooding is also a threat. The Twin Cities will see those storms later in the evening, likely after 9 p.m.

A cold front will bring cooler, less humid air Tuesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s and a quieter pattern through the rest of the week.

Fallout from Sunday's storms

As of Monday morning, nearly 35,000 people in the Twin Cities were still without power, according to Xcel Energy.

On social media, Xcel said crews were "navigating challenging conditions to safely restore power as quickly as possible."

The storms also downed trees and flooded roads. In Roseville, three cars were stranded due to flooding, according to police.

A tornado touched down near Appleton in west-central Minnesota early Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

