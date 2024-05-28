Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

More rain possible Tuesday in Twin Cities; return to warmer temperatures ahead

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 28, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 28, 2024 03:29

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be dealing with scattered showers on Tuesday, though there will be some dry time, too.

Expect a few passing showers in the morning, and isolated storms are possible later on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the 70s and we'll see more sunshine. Thursday will be even warmer.

Another possilbe rainmaker arrives on Friday. Temperatures stay in the 70s through the weekend, and things look drier next week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 5:35 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.