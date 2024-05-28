More rain possible Tuesday in Twin Cities; return to warmer temperatures ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be dealing with scattered showers on Tuesday, though there will be some dry time, too.

Expect a few passing showers in the morning, and isolated storms are possible later on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the 70s and we'll see more sunshine. Thursday will be even warmer.

Another possilbe rainmaker arrives on Friday. Temperatures stay in the 70s through the weekend, and things look drier next week.