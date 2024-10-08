Mild weather continues Tuesday in Twin Cities, with warmer air coming

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be another warm and sunny fall day, and we're still on track to hit the 80s later this week.

Though some spots up north and in western Wisconsin will be dealing with early frost, temperatures will eventually climb to mild marks. In the Twin Cities, expect highs in the low 70s and sunshine.

A wind shift will occur midweek as high pressure shifts eastward, helping to usher in warmer air.

We'll have a few more clouds to finish the week on Friday, but temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average.

WCCO

Cooler air moves in on Saturday, but it won't really take over until Sunday. Highs will be around 60 degrees heading into next week, and we may see overnight lows in the 30s for the first time.

A dry month is coming, with no rain expected in the foreseeable future.