Mild week continues in Twin Cities Tuesday; rain possible late

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Highs will be slightly cooler but still unseasonably warm on Tuesday, with light rain possible later on.

Temperatures will top out around 48 in the Twin Cities, with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain may arrive around 10 p.m. and carry into Wednesday morning, bringing less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Some areas to the north and east could also see snow Wednesday morning. Some wet snowflakes may mix in locally.

Temperatures stay mild throughout the week, with another shot at 50s on a windy Friday.

Over the weekend, highs will drop down to the 30s.

