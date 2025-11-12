More mild weather on Wednesday, and another chance to see northern lights in Minnesota

Wednesday will be dry and breezy at times in the Twin Cities, with mild temperatures.

Expect some sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s. After a stunning northern lights show Tuesday night, Minnesotans will get another chance to spot them on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the 50s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the 60s.

Saturday will be mild early, then turn cooler late, with a few light showers possible.

As we transition into next week, things turn dry and seasonable, with highs in the 40s and 50s.