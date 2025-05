NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 23, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 23, 2025

Friday brings sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 60s in the Twin Cities.

Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry with only isolated shower chances.

Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through Monday.

Memorial Day itself stays mild and pleasant, ideal for outdoor plans. Showers likely return on Tuesday.