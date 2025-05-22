Calm skies, slow warm-up on deck in Twin Cities for holiday weekend

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 22, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 22, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 22, 2025

Thursday starts with clouds, then brightens by the afternoon in the Twin Cities, with highs reaching into the mid-60s.

Frost is possible on Thursday morning far north of the metro.

Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry and quiet with light winds.

A few brief showers are possible on Saturday or Sunday, but nothing widespread is anticipated.

A warming trend kicks in next week with 70s returning by Tuesday, and even warmer temps by midweek.