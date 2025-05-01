Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Rain chances return Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of gorgeous weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 1, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 1, 2025 03:28

Rain chances return to the Twin Cities on Thursday ahead of a warmer, drier stretch that sets in this weekend.

Thursday's high is 64 degrees, with scattered showers moving through, especially along and north of I-94.

Expect brief rain windows, including during the evening commute, with totals around 0.10 to 0.25 inches.

Friday stays cool with highs in the 50s and lows dropping to the 30s overnight.

The weekend brings a turnaround: 70s return Saturday, 80s by Sunday.

Dry skies settle in through early next week with no major storms in sight.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.