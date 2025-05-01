Rain chances return Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of gorgeous weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 1, 2025

Rain chances return to the Twin Cities on Thursday ahead of a warmer, drier stretch that sets in this weekend.

Thursday's high is 64 degrees, with scattered showers moving through, especially along and north of I-94.

Expect brief rain windows, including during the evening commute, with totals around 0.10 to 0.25 inches.

Friday stays cool with highs in the 50s and lows dropping to the 30s overnight.

The weekend brings a turnaround: 70s return Saturday, 80s by Sunday.

Dry skies settle in through early next week with no major storms in sight.