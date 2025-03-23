Watch CBS News
Spotty showers and strong winds before warmer week ahead

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

The next storm is set to move through the Twin Cities on Sunday morning with only a few spotty rain showers.

More widespread precipitation — mostly snow — remains confined to northern Minnesota, where several inches of accumulation is expected. Winter weather alerts are in place for the northern part of the state into the evening.

Gusty winds around 40-50 mph will be widespread helping to pull in some cooler air heading into Sunday evening. Western Minnesota is under a wind advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday.

As temperatures drop, there could be a brief change to snow in the metro, but no accumulation is expected.

Most of next week looks calmer with only a weak system coming into Tuesday, bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers

Expect seasonable temps in the 40s to start the week before we warm back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

It looks like another storm will arrive next weekend, bringing the threat for more widespread rain, snow and wind.

