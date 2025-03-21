Watch CBS News
Spotty showers Friday in Twin Cities ahead of rainy-snowy weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
A cold front may bring isolated showers to the Twin Cities on Friday, followed by a brief temperature drop before rebounding into the 40s and 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Southerly flow will bring increasing moisture, with light precipitation possible Saturday evening in central and western Minnesota.

Precipitation will intensify early Sunday, bringing a mix of rain and snow to east-central Minnesota. The metro could possibly see an inch or two of accumulation.

Highs will remain near normal throughout the week, ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest flow will keep conditions dry early in the week, with the next widespread precipitation chance arriving near the end of March.

