Spotty showers Friday in Twin Cities ahead of rainy-snowy weekend

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 21, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 21, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 21, 2025

A cold front may bring isolated showers to the Twin Cities on Friday, followed by a brief temperature drop before rebounding into the 40s and 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Southerly flow will bring increasing moisture, with light precipitation possible Saturday evening in central and western Minnesota.

Precipitation will intensify early Sunday, bringing a mix of rain and snow to east-central Minnesota. The metro could possibly see an inch or two of accumulation.

Highs will remain near normal throughout the week, ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest flow will keep conditions dry early in the week, with the next widespread precipitation chance arriving near the end of March.