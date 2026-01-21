Minnesota schools announce closures, delays amid snow, incoming cold

Minnesota schools are beginning to announce early closures on Wednesday as snow impacts parts of the state and dangerous cold approaches.

Many of the announced closures are in western and southern Minnesota, where increasing winds are expected to lead to blowing snow Wednesday afternoon. The full list of closures is below.

A round of organized snow will move through the state through the evening commute, dropping around an inch of accumulation in most places, including the Twin Cities.

After that, arctic air will blast the state. Minnesotans will wake up to single-digit temperatures and wind chills below zero on Thursday, but the perilous cold arrives Friday morning. Lows will be in the double digits below zero and highs won't cross into the positives, while wind chills will hover between 30 and 50 below zero. The warm-up won't come until next week.