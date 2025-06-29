Muggy, warm Sunday with more severe weather possible in the evening

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on June 29, 2025

After severe storms passed through overnight, Minnesota will be hot and muggy again on Sunday.

Highs will top out around the lower-80s in the Twin Cities, but it won't feel as bad as it did the day before.

There's another chance for storms Sunday night, but the metro only has a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for those storms to turn severe.

Things calm down for the start of the work week, with Monday and Tuesday looking less humid and sunny.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms return Thursday through the weekend.