Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Muggy, warm Sunday with more severe weather possible in the evening

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Read Full Bio
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on June 29, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on June 29, 2025 03:13

After severe storms passed through overnight, Minnesota will be hot and muggy again on Sunday.

Highs will top out around the lower-80s in the Twin Cities, but it won't feel as bad as it did the day before.

There's another chance for storms Sunday night, but the metro only has a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for those storms to turn severe.

Things calm down for the start of the work week, with Monday and Tuesday looking less humid and sunny.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms return Thursday through the weekend.

Katie Steiner

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.