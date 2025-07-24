More sunshine, warmer temps Thursday in Minnesota amid air quality alert

Wildfire smoke will continue to spread into Minnesota on Thursday, with an air quality alert in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for most of the state.

Any storms left over from Wednesday night around the Twin Cities will continue to fade and exit as high pressure nudges eastward. This will clear the clouds for some sunshine Thursday afternoon, helping highs reach the mid-80s.

Aside from a few clouds, expect more sunshine Friday with highs a touch warmer in the upper 80s.

The weekend looks to remain fairly tame with models only indicating isolated pop-ups storms across northern Minnesota each afternoon. Temperatures and humidity continue to climb with highs both days near 90 degrees.

Looks like a slightly better chance for storms late Sunday with a little relief from the heat and humidity by mid-week.