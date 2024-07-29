Summer weather continues with hot, humid, unsettled week in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 29, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 29, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will kick off a hot and humid week, with an unsettled weather pattern bringing multiple chances for storms in the coming days.

Lingering showers will pester areas south of the Twin Cities through the morning hours, but the metro should be mostly clear. The rest of the day should be dry.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday and stay there throughout the week. We may even hit 90 once or twice.

WCCO

Most days this week will bring a chance of isolated storms, with Wednesday looking like the most active day.

Wildfire smoke will be a factor, too, causing hazy skies at times.