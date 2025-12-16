Watch CBS News
Highs should reach upper 30s in Twin Cities on Tuesday

Highs will climb close to 40 in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, but a cooldown is coming later in the week.

The metro will see some snow melt as temperatures touch the upper 30s, giving us the warmest day of the week.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, but temperatures will stay mild. Rain will move in Wednesday night and may briefly mix with snow as colder air starts to arrive.

Temperatures will fall quickly on Thursday, which could refreeze wet spots. A light round of snow is possible in the afternoon, with minor accumulation.

Things turn cooler, but seasonable, on Friday, with mostly quiet conditions into next week.

