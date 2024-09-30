Twin Cities' warmest, driest September on record ends with one last day in the 80s

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will enjoy one more day in the 80s on Monday, with the winds picking up and fire conditions increasing in western Minnesota.

The forecast high is 85 degrees. There's a surge of warm air before a dry cold front moves through on Monday night.

Due to the wind and the dry conditions, the western part of the state and some areas north will be dealing with fire weather concerns.

A fire weather watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as close as Stearns County and St. Cloud.

WCCO

Behind the late-night cold front will be fall air, closing out the month, officially the warmest and driest September on record.

Temperatures will fall to the mid-to-upper 60s on Tuesday to kick off October, which is near average.

We will return to the mid-to-upper 70s on Wednesday as we go up and down this week with temperatures.

Expect another cold front on Thursday, bringing in more cloud coverage and cooler fall air. There is even a small chance for a pop-up shower.

We head into the weekend with sunshine and 70s.