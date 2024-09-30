Extreme fire risk prompts red flag warning for dozens of Minnesota counties Monday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Sept. 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Minnesota counties are under a red flag warning for most of the day Monday.

Due to extreme fire risk, the National Weather Service issued the alert for 39 counties in central, northeast, northwest and southwest Minnesota.

There are four major areas with warnings Monday:

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Wadea and Wilkin counties.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Traverse, Todd, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Renville, Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties.

1 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.

The NWS says a red flag warning is issued when fires can easily get out of control and spread quickly, especially with gusty winds and low humidity.

WCCO

"When fire risk is this high it's important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Since warnings of this nature are evolving situations, the NWS encourages Minnesotans to visit its website for updates.

The forecast high is 85 degrees. There's a surge of warm air before a dry cold front moves through on Monday night.