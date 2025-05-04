Minnesota closes out the weekend with a Top 10 Weather Day

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 4, 2025

A blocking pattern continues to take shape with the Twin Cities soaking up all the benefits—more sunshine, calm winds, and warming temperatures.

Sunday will start chilly with temperatures in the 40s but will warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon, which is why WCCO is declaring it a #Top10WeatherDay!

Aside from a few fair-weather clouds and occasional breezes early next week, the dry, warm and quiet pattern will continue with highs staying in the 70s.

This blocking pattern looks to persist for the entirety of the upcoming week which will keep rain chances low to non-existent for at least the next 7-10 days.

We'll only notice slight fluctuations in temperatures throughout the week.

May the 4th be with you on this beautiful day!