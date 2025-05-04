Watch CBS News
Minnesota closes out the weekend with a Top 10 Weather Day

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 4, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 4, 2025 02:57

A blocking pattern continues to take shape with the Twin Cities soaking up all the benefits—more sunshine, calm winds, and warming temperatures. 

Sunday will start chilly with temperatures in the 40s but will warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon, which is why WCCO is declaring it a #Top10WeatherDay!

Aside from a few fair-weather clouds and occasional breezes early next week, the dry, warm and quiet pattern will continue with highs staying in the 70s. 

This blocking pattern looks to persist for the entirety of the upcoming week which will keep rain chances low to non-existent for at least the next 7-10 days.

We'll only notice slight fluctuations in temperatures throughout the week. 

May the 4th be with you on this beautiful day! 

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

