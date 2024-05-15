Sunny Wednesday in the Twin Cities before evening rain and storms

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday but with more clouds building in the afternoon, and eventually some evening storms.

The day's high in the Twin Cities is 74 degrees. A few showers may show up during the evening commute.

There will be a few showers overnight Thursday, but the day dries up and the chance for showers is limited. The sun will be out by the afternoon.

WCCO

We shoot for the lower 80s on both Friday and Saturday, with plenty of dry time and sunshine. But a few showers and storms may develop Friday night into early Saturday.

Highs return to the 70s to wrap up the weekend, and spotty showers are possible into the early part of the week.

Rain will be fairly scattered early next week.