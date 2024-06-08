After showers exit Minnesota, quiet and comfortable weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS — Early showers will wrap up and make their way out of Minnesota by mid-morning, ushering in a quiet and dry weekend.

The state will see a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable high temperatures in the 70s on both days. A stray shower could pop up on Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

WCCO

A high pressure system keeps Minnesota quiet until a front passes on Tuesday with some spotty showers. Then temps warm back up in to the mid-upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a few more showers possible Wednesday night.