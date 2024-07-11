Watch CBS News
Heat, humidity begin to build Thursday in the Twin Cities

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — We are starting to crank up the heat in the Twin Cities, with both Thursday and Friday featuring temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s.

It will be humid on Friday and really humid throughout the weekend, with Saturday possibly bringing our first 90-degree day of the season.  

We will be watching for a chance of severe weather on Sunday, but we are still too far out to have much certainty.

We cool at the beginning of the work week.

