Cloudy but quiet Sunday after morning wintry mix, fog

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Aside from some fog in the morning and lingering wintry precipitation north of the Twin Cities, Sunday will be fairly quiet but cloudy.

High temperatures will stay in the 30s through Monday — an improvement after last week's deep freeze.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect for parts of southern Minnesota until 11 a.m. Sunday. Parts of northern Minnesota are also under a winter weather advisory until noon as freezing drizzle persists, causing some slick roads.

Another disturbance will pass by Monday, but any snow showers look to stay well north of the metro.

That system will pick up the wind and drop temps back into the 20s by mid-week

There may be another few opportunities for flurries through next week, but things largely look quiet and cold.

After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

