Temps warm back into 80s, Monday is another #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS — After a beautiful #Top10WxDay on Friday, Saturday will be slightly warmer, thanks to a weak cold front dropping into the northern part of the state.

Breezes out of the southwest will bring temps back into the mid-80s, but it'll still be a sunny day. An isolated severe storm is possible across the Arrowhead regioin.

WCCO

Temps will then fall back into the low-70s on Sunday and Monday, making for a quiet and cooler Labor Day, which will also be a #Top10WxDay.

Then we'll rebound back into near-average temperatures in the middle of the week.