Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Temps warm back into 80s, Monday is another #Top10WxDay

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on Aug. 31, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on Aug. 31, 2024 03:21

MINNEAPOLIS — After a beautiful #Top10WxDay on Friday, Saturday will be slightly warmer, thanks to a weak cold front dropping into the northern part of the state.

Breezes out of the southwest will bring temps back into the mid-80s, but it'll still be a sunny day. An isolated severe storm is possible across the Arrowhead regioin. 

snapshot-4.jpg
WCCO

Temps will then fall back into the low-70s on Sunday and Monday, making for a quiet and cooler Labor Day, which will also be a #Top10WxDay.

Then we'll rebound back into near-average temperatures in the middle of the week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.