Twin Cities to see patchy fog late Tuesday as humidity holds steady

By
Chris Shaffer
Chris Shaffer
Chief Meteorologist
Chris Shaffer was raised in Stillwater, Minnesota and left our great state for four years to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he earned degrees in Meteorology and Mass Communications.
Chris Shaffer

/ CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will see patchy fog form again on Tuesday night with clear skies and light winds.

Wednesday will be cooler but still be fairly humid out there.

The Minnesota State Fair will have a muggy start on Thursday, but it will be fairly nice overall with highs in the low 80s.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms northwest of the metro later on Thursday, though that line will weaken by the time it arrives.

The showers clear early Friday and wow, what a difference. It will get cooler and much less humid.

This weekend will feel like fall with highs in the low 70s.

