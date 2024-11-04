Watch CBS News
After early fog and rain, Twin Cites could hit 60 on Monday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Morning rain and fog will give way to a mild, cloudy afternoon on Monday in the Twin Cities.

The fog will lift around 9 a.m., while lingering showers will stick around through midday. We'll warm up nicely, with a shot at hitting 60 degrees in the metro.

Chances for rain on Election Day are increasing. Most of the moisture will impact southeastern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities should see some showers as well. Temperatures will return to the 40s.

As that system moves out, dry air takes over midweek, reducing rain chances but leaving behind cloud cover across the regions. Temperatures late in the week will be warmer than usual. With mostly sunny skies, too, we'll see some really nice fall weather.

The weekend will stay fairly mild, too, though there is a chance for another rainmaker.

