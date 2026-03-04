Watch CBS News
Early fog, then some sun and mild temps in Twin Cities Wednesday

By Joseph Dames, Meteorologist

A foggy morning will give way to a mostly sunny, mild day in the Twin Cities.

A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for western, central and southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service said "low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous."

Once the fog clears, the day will be mostly to partly sunny with a southwest breeze around 10 mph. Highs should reach the mid-50s.

Thursday will be another dry day with highs in the 50s.

Our next system will arrive Friday, bringing widespread rain and a few thunderstorms across southern Minnesota. No severe weather is expected.

Friday night into Saturday, the rain should transition to a wintry mix as colder air arrives. Snow looks to be light and scattered.

Saturday will be cooler, with lingering clouds. A slow warm-up will begin Sunday and continue into next week.

