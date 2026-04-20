Elevated fire risk across Minnesota on warm, breezy Monday

Monday will be warm, breezy and dry in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Much of the state is under a red flag warning, and the metro and southeastern Minnesota will see elevated fire weather conditions as well.

Tuesday will be quiet, with lighter winds and highs in the 70s.

Fire risk will return out west on a breezier Wednesday, while highs will climb into the 80s.

A cold front could bring showers and storms on Thursday, mainly to the east.

Friday will be cooler and dry, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The weekend will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 50s.