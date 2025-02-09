Quiet but cold end to week after snowy Saturday

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 9, 2025

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 9, 2025

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 9, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Clear skies and a fresh snowpack have temps below zero area-wide to kick off Sunday.

Highs reach the upper teens in the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits. It will be mostly sunny all day.

Highs will be in the teens again on Monday and single digits on Tuesday.

Grab the shades! Expect a bright, but chilly Sunday with highs this afternoon only in the upper teens. Notice the light breeze will still have wind chills in the single digits. pic.twitter.com/3qkDrGofk1 — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) February 9, 2025

We turn even colder into the middle of the week as some Arctic air returns. Lows Tuesday morning through Thursday will be well below zero and wind chills will push -20 in the metro.

Our next shot at some light snow will be Monday night across southern Minnesota. Otherwise, next week is quieter with a mix of sun and clouds.

A slightly better show at snow arrives Friday night into next weekend, but there is still plenty of uncertainty.