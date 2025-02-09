Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Quiet but cold end to week after snowy Saturday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 9, 2025
NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 9, 2025 03:56

MINNEAPOLIS — Clear skies and a fresh snowpack have temps below zero area-wide to kick off Sunday. 

Highs reach the upper teens in the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits. It will be mostly sunny all day.

Highs will be in the teens again on Monday and single digits on Tuesday.

We turn even colder into the middle of the week as some Arctic air returns. Lows Tuesday morning through Thursday will be well below zero and wind chills will push -20 in the metro.

Our next shot at some light snow will be Monday night across southern Minnesota. Otherwise, next week is quieter with a mix of sun and clouds.

A slightly better show at snow arrives Friday night into next weekend, but there is still plenty of uncertainty.

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.