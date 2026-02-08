Warmth returns to wrap up weekend; highs in the 40s to kick off work week

Minnesota's next warm-up begins Sunday, with highs returning to the mid-30s.

There will be a bit of a southeast wind and a little sunshine to end the day as well.

It'll warm even more to the low 40s on Monday, even with more clouds.

Temps stay above average all week, mostly in the 30s for highs and 20s for lows.

It'll stay dry in the Twin Cities metro for most of the week, too, with the only chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.