Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmth returns to wrap up weekend; highs in the 40s to kick off work week

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Minnesota's next warm-up begins Sunday, with highs returning to the mid-30s.

There will be a bit of a southeast wind and a little sunshine to end the day as well.

It'll warm even more to the low 40s on Monday, even with more clouds.

Temps stay above average all week, mostly in the 30s for highs and 20s for lows.

It'll stay dry in the Twin Cities metro for most of the week, too, with the only chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue