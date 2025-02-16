Watch CBS News
Bitter cold settles in with much of Minnesota under extreme cold warning

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

Extreme cold has officially arrived in Minnesota with high temperatures on Sunday topping out around 8 degrees and the wind making it feel even cooler.

In the Twin Cities, feels-like temperatures will top out around -8 before dipping down to -20 overnight. Temperatures are even more frigid up north with wind chills expected to reach 50 below.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for much of the state, with parts of southern and eastern Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin under a cold weather advisory.

The coldest air will move in overnight into Monday, with a high of -1 in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will remain dangerously cold through Wednesday. A slight warm-up is expected to come Thursday heading into the weekend, when temperatures will return closer to average — around 30 degrees.

Temperatures look to continue warming into the end of the month.

