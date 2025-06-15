Watch CBS News
Father's Day looks mostly dry, warmer in Twin Cities, but storms ahead

By
Adam Del Rosso
/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 15, 2025
The Father's Day forecast looks mostly dry and warmer in the Twin Cities, though some storms could develop later on south of the metro.

With a few breaks in the clouds, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s.

More storms are expected to develop Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening. With ample instability in place, those could turn severe, so WCCO has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert. There is still uncertainty with specific timing and placement, but hail, wind and even tornadoes are all possible.

Highs will continue to trend up into the 80s for most of the week, with a few more chances for storms.

The end of the week looks drier as the pattern tries to break for some sunshine. 

