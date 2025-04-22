Watch CBS News
Early rain will give way to warm, sunny day in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

After some early morning showers wrap up, the Twin Cities will see decreasing clouds and warming temperatures on Tuesday.

Expect a high just shy of 70 on a pleasant afternoon.

Wednesday will stay mostly dry, though a few spotty showers could pop in southern Minnesota by evening. Highs will be similar to Tuesday's.

A more organized round of rain moves in Thursday and continues into early Friday. The work week wraps with a cool, breezy trend as highs drop to around 60.

Highs will jump back to the mid-60s over the weekend.

Another widespread round of rain looks likely early next week.

