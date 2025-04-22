Early rain will give way to warm, sunny day in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 22, 2025

After some early morning showers wrap up, the Twin Cities will see decreasing clouds and warming temperatures on Tuesday.

Expect a high just shy of 70 on a pleasant afternoon.

Wednesday will stay mostly dry, though a few spotty showers could pop in southern Minnesota by evening. Highs will be similar to Tuesday's.

A more organized round of rain moves in Thursday and continues into early Friday. The work week wraps with a cool, breezy trend as highs drop to around 60.

Highs will jump back to the mid-60s over the weekend.

Another widespread round of rain looks likely early next week.