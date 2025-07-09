Dry, sunny Wednesday before storm chances return to Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 9, 2025

Wednesday will be dry and sunny in the Twin Cities, but storm chances return later in the week.

Expect highs in the mid-80s and light winds to accompany the sunshine.

Storm chances increase Thursday afternoon, especially across southern Minnesota. It'll be humid, too.

More widespread showers and storms are possible Friday, with potential for heavy rain.

Saturday looks warm and quieter, with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower in the morning.

Sunday will bring sunshine and seasonable temperatures.