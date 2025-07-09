Watch CBS News
Dry, sunny Wednesday before storm chances return to Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 9, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 9, 2025 03:43

Wednesday will be dry and sunny in the Twin Cities, but storm chances return later in the week.

Expect highs in the mid-80s and light winds to accompany the sunshine.

Storm chances increase Thursday afternoon, especially across southern Minnesota. It'll be humid, too.

More widespread showers and storms are possible Friday, with potential for heavy rain.

Saturday looks warm and quieter, with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower in the morning.

Sunday will bring sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Joseph Dames

