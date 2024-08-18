Watch CBS News
Dry day from start to finish Sunday in Minnesota, air quality alert in effect up north

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The rain is finally gone and Minnesotans can look forward to a dry day ahead on Sunday.

The extra sunshine will help highs reach the low 80s.  

The only notable issue will be wildfire smoke impacting air quality, with an alert in effect in northern Minnesota through noon on Monday.

The sunny, mild weather will carry over into Monday and Tuesday.

There are a couple of chances for rain to return this week, but things look mostly quiet. 

It's going to be warm for the kickoff to the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, with highs in the 80s. Temperatures could climb even higher for the fair's first weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

