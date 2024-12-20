Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Temps drop in Minnesota Friday as winds blow around fresh snow

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 20, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 20, 2024 02:52

MINNEAPOLISThursday's snowstorm has exited Minnesota, but the winds will blow that snow around during the Friday morning commute.

The Twin Cities got an average of about 5.5 inches of accumulation, with higher totals to the south and west and less to the north.

Temperatures are falling in the storm system's wake, with highs only in the teens on Friday in the metro. Winds will also be blowing from the northwest between 15-20 mph. Despite the chill, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Temps will rise into the low 20s on Saturday with more cloud cover.

We'll kick off Christmas week with a more significant warm-up, with temps in the 30s.

Katie Steiner
web-katie-steiner-1.jpg

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.