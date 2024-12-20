Temps drop in Minnesota Friday as winds blow around fresh snow

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday's snowstorm has exited Minnesota, but the winds will blow that snow around during the Friday morning commute.

The Twin Cities got an average of about 5.5 inches of accumulation, with higher totals to the south and west and less to the north.

Temperatures are falling in the storm system's wake, with highs only in the teens on Friday in the metro. Winds will also be blowing from the northwest between 15-20 mph. Despite the chill, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Temps will rise into the low 20s on Saturday with more cloud cover.

We'll kick off Christmas week with a more significant warm-up, with temps in the 30s.