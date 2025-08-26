Cooler stretch continues as clouds clear Tuesday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 26, 2025

A stretch of cooler weather continues Tuesday for Minnesota.

Morning lows across the state will be in the 40s and 50s, with a light breeze.

Clouds will decrease as highs climb into the low to mid-70s.

Spotty showers or a stray storm are possible on Wednesday to the north and south, then things turn mostly sunny and dry again for the end of the week.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, then temperatures drop back to the mid-70s through early next week.

A weak system arriving this weekend looks likely to bring more clouds than rain.