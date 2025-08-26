Watch CBS News
Cooler stretch continues as clouds clear Tuesday in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
A stretch of cooler weather continues Tuesday for Minnesota.

Morning lows across the state will be in the 40s and 50s, with a light breeze.

Clouds will decrease as highs climb into the low to mid-70s.

Spotty showers or a stray storm are possible on Wednesday to the north and south, then things turn mostly sunny and dry again for the end of the week.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, then temperatures drop back to the mid-70s through early next week.

A weak system arriving this weekend looks likely to bring more clouds than rain.

