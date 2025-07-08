Watch CBS News
Comfortable midweek stretch for Twin Cities before storms return

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will get a stretch of quiet summer weather before storms return later in the week.

Tuesday will bring sunshine, light winds and lower humidity, with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday stays dry and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms return Thursday night into Friday, with the potential for heavier rain.

Friday looks unsettled, with scattered storms and slightly cooler temperatures.

The weekend is trending drier and cooler, with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

