Comfortable midweek stretch for Twin Cities before storms return

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 8, 2025

The Twin Cities will get a stretch of quiet summer weather before storms return later in the week.

Tuesday will bring sunshine, light winds and lower humidity, with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday stays dry and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms return Thursday night into Friday, with the potential for heavier rain.

Friday looks unsettled, with scattered storms and slightly cooler temperatures.

The weekend is trending drier and cooler, with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.