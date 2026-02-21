Watch CBS News
Colder weekend before a warm up next week

This weekend will be cold with temperatures in the low 20s on Saturday, but feeling more like single digits throughout the day. The wind chill will remain mostly in the single digits throughout the day. 

Overnight temperatures will feel similar to Friday night, with a high at 10 degrees for the metro and single digits for most of the state. Clouds will linger throughout the overnight hours. 

Moisture trapped in the lower part of our atmosphere will cause clouds to remain through most of the day on Sunday. There is a chance we will see a few peeks of sunshine. The high temperature on Sunday is expected to be in the upper teens. Winds will continue throughout Sunday and don't die down until Sunday night into Monday.

Monday temperatures look to remain in the 20s, but skies will be clearer. Temperatures trend warmer as the week continues with highs on Tuesday expected to be in the mid-30s. 

