New year begins with cold, chance for dusting of snow in Twin Cities

Minnesota will see a quiet but cold start to 2026.

In the Twin Cities, highs on New Year's Day will be in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. Some light snow may move through, with less than an inch of accumulation.

Cold air will settle in Thursday night into Friday as overnight lows dip to or below zero with light winds. Friday will stay dry and chilly, with highs again in the teens.

Below normal temperatures will continue on Saturday, and another weak disturbance may bring a few flurries or very light snow. Impacts look minimal.

Sunday brings a noticeable change as temperatures begin to recover. Highs will climb back into the 20s.

The milder trend will continue early next week.