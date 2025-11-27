Chilly Thanksgiving in Twin Cities before weekend snowstorm hits southern Minnesota

Thanksgiving will be cold and breezy in the Twin Cities, and another winter storm is on its way to Minnesota.

Highs on Thursday won't break 30 in the metro as skies stay mostly cloudy, with some sun breaks. A stray flurry is possible, but no new accumulation is expected.

A long-duration snow event is expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday. Southern Minnesota, where several inches of snow are possible, will be under a winter storm watch.

The snow will stay lighter north of the Minnesota River, but it's likely to create slick travel on Saturday.

Much colder air surges in behind that system Sunday and Monday, with highs in the teens and single-digit lows. Wind chills will drop below zero both mornings.

A quiet stretch returns early next week with slow warming toward the mid-20s by midweek.