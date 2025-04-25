Watch CBS News
Pleasant Friday in Twin Cities; possible severe storms on Monday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 25, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 25, 2025 02:36

High pressure gradually returns to the Twin Cities through Friday, allowing for a drier and brighter day with sunshine back into the afternoon. That will help high temps get back near average close to 60.

Things stay quiet on Saturday, but a few showers are expected again Sunday.

Temps stay in the 60s this weekend before jumping closer into the mid-to-upper 70s on Monday.

That warmth, along with a potent storm system, will likely lead to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. All hazards will be possible with the greatest threat from the metro to southern Minnesota.

Aside from some showers early Thursday, the rest of next week looks more tame with temps back in the 60s.

