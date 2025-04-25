Pleasant Friday in Twin Cities; possible severe storms on Monday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 25, 2025

High pressure gradually returns to the Twin Cities through Friday, allowing for a drier and brighter day with sunshine back into the afternoon. That will help high temps get back near average close to 60.

Things stay quiet on Saturday, but a few showers are expected again Sunday.

Temps stay in the 60s this weekend before jumping closer into the mid-to-upper 70s on Monday.

That warmth, along with a potent storm system, will likely lead to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. All hazards will be possible with the greatest threat from the metro to southern Minnesota.

Aside from some showers early Thursday, the rest of next week looks more tame with temps back in the 60s.