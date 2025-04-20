Watch CBS News
Cloudy Easter with highs near 60, rain showers in the evening

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Rain showers should hold off for any Easter Sunday activities in the metro for most of the holiday, but clouds will continue to increase.

Temperatures will start in the 30s in the morning, then climb close to 60 again in the afternoon.

Most of the day will be dry until some showers arrive in the evening across southeastern Minnesota. Rain is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities after 4 p.m.

The rain will mostly be light with totals around .25 to .50 inches, with more rain falling in the southern part of the state.

The rain wraps up early Monday morning, but two other systems bring more showers on Tuesday and Thursday as the upcoming week looks unsettled.

Temps gradually warm through the week with afternoon highs generally in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

