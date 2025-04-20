Cloudy Easter with highs near 60, rain showers in the evening

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 20, 2025

Rain showers should hold off for any Easter Sunday activities in the metro for most of the holiday, but clouds will continue to increase.

Temperatures will start in the 30s in the morning, then climb close to 60 again in the afternoon.

Most of the day will be dry until some showers arrive in the evening across southeastern Minnesota. Rain is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities after 4 p.m.

The rain will mostly be light with totals around .25 to .50 inches, with more rain falling in the southern part of the state.

The rain wraps up early Monday morning, but two other systems bring more showers on Tuesday and Thursday as the upcoming week looks unsettled.

Temps gradually warm through the week with afternoon highs generally in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s.