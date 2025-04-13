Sunday feeling like spring with warmth and a few April showers

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 13, 2025

There's a chance for a few light showers Sunday, but there will still be plenty of dry time under a mostly cloudy sky.

Some rumbles of thunder are possible in southern Minnesota, but nothing severe is expected.

Despite the clouds, high temperatures remain above average, near 70 degrees.

The bulk of the wet weather will fall Sunday night north of the metro, but an isolated rain shower is possible again in the Twin Cities Monday afternoon.

Strong northwestern winds will drive in colder air to start the week, with highs back near 50 degrees and gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Things settle by mid-week with sunshine returning and highs warming into the 60s by Wednesday.

A weak system looks to bring a few more showers back by the end of the work week.