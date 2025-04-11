Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sunny Friday in the Twin Cities ahead of weekend warm-up

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 11, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 11, 2025 02:47

The Twin Cities will enjoy a brighter end to the week ahead of a warm weekend.

A dense fog advisory is in effect Friday morning for central Minnesota until 9 a.m.

High pressure is moving back, which will eventually bring in more sunshine to wrap up the week. We'll just have to get through some morning fog and lingering clouds first.

That will start our warming trend with highs on Thursday afternoon back in the upper 50s.

Once that ridge shifts farther east this weekend, temps spike even more on Saturday as winds pick up from the south. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70 both days this weekend.

Saturday will mainly be dry for the metro, with some evening showers, but the wet and windy conditions return Sunday as another storm moves in.

The showers will be scattered and mostly light with totals between 0.10-0.20 inches north of the metro.

There's some uncertainty if the scattered showers linger into Monday, but we know the temps will drop early next week with highs back in the low 50s.

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.