Sunny Friday in the Twin Cities ahead of weekend warm-up

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 11, 2025

The Twin Cities will enjoy a brighter end to the week ahead of a warm weekend.

A dense fog advisory is in effect Friday morning for central Minnesota until 9 a.m.

High pressure is moving back, which will eventually bring in more sunshine to wrap up the week. We'll just have to get through some morning fog and lingering clouds first.

That will start our warming trend with highs on Thursday afternoon back in the upper 50s.

Once that ridge shifts farther east this weekend, temps spike even more on Saturday as winds pick up from the south. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70 both days this weekend.

Saturday will mainly be dry for the metro, with some evening showers, but the wet and windy conditions return Sunday as another storm moves in.

The showers will be scattered and mostly light with totals between 0.10-0.20 inches north of the metro.

There's some uncertainty if the scattered showers linger into Monday, but we know the temps will drop early next week with highs back in the low 50s.