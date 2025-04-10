Watch CBS News
Isolated showers Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of warmer weekend

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Low pressure tracking across the region on Thursday morning will make for a gloomy day in the Twin Cities, with some clouds and cooler temps.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out, but there will be ample dry time with highs in the low 50s.

High pressure is back in charge, bringing more sunshine on Friday with highs back in the upper 50s/near 60. 

Once that ridge shifts farther east this weekend, temps spike significantly Saturday with winds picking up from the south. Expect highs in the upper 60s/near 70 both days this weekend.

Saturday will mainly be dry for the metro, with a few evening showers north, but the wet and windy conditions return Sunday as another storm moves in.

Rain amounts and intensity will be light with totals only around 0.10 inches.

There's some uncertainty if the scattered showers linger into Monday morning, but we know the temps will drop early next week with highs back in the low 50s.

