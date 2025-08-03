Smoke starting to clear out of Minnesota as clouds move in

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 3, 2025

Wildfire smoke will continue to exit Minnesota on Sunday, helping air quality improve as we wrap up the weekend.

Some air quality alerts may be allowed to expire early Sunday, as levels have improved to the yellow category overnight.

Clouds pick up a little more across the state, keeping high temps into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

With some energy aloft, a few showers are falling across western Minnesota, but they will struggle to move east, so the metro largely stays dry Sunday.

Humidity will increase into the middle/end of the week, helping to turn the forecast a bit more active with several waves of energy sparking daily storm chances.

Spotty showers are anticipated Monday and Tuesday, mainly for western Minnesota.

Temps warm through the week and reach the upper 80s by Thursday or Friday.